Charles Grady Terry, 82, passed away January 17 at his residence, under Ogeechee Area Hospice. The Lawrence County, Alabama native was a resident of Evans County for many years and a member of Daisy United Methodist Church. He retired from Georgia Pacific after 36 years in management. Charlie enjoyed fishing, playing golf and socializing at Massey Oil Company in Hagan.

Surviving are his wife, Faye Terry of Claxton; two sons, Michael (Dianne) Terry of Kalamazoo, Mich., Steve (Tina) Terry of Kalamazoo, Mich.; one step-son, Sam (Olga) Oliver of Darien, Ga.; one daughter, Rhonda (Mark) Hicks of Kalamazoo, Mich.; two brothers, Stanley Terry of Kalamazoo, Mich. and Ralph Terry of Decatur, Ala.; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held Friday, Jan. 20, at 11 a.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home.

Remembrances may be made to Daisy United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 106, Daisy, Ga. 30423; or Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, Ga. 30459.

Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

