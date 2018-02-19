Charles Anthony “Tony” Cason II, 24, passed away Thursday, Feb. 15. He was born September 2, 1993 to Charles Anthony Cason and Sheila Thompson Jenkins and lived in this area all of his life. Tony was a 2010 graduate of the Youth Challenge Academy at Ft. Stewart and a 2011 graduate of the Tulsa Welding School in Jacksonville, Fla. as a master qelder. He was also employed with the Georgia Ports Authority. Tony loved life, the outdoors, riding his jet ski, dancing, children and being with his family. He will be remembered for his infectious smile and living his life to the fullest.

He is survived by his parents, Shelia Jenkins (David) of Claxton and Tony Cason (Dena) of Glennville; brothers, Jesse Bates of Claxton, John Bates of Hoboken, Ga.; step-brother and sister, Mason and Aliah Bamberg; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, Feb. 19, at the chapel of Brannen-Kennedy Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Glennville City Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Jesse Bates, John Bates, Danny Johns, Colt Bland, Dylan Anderson and Kyle Waters.

Remembrances may be sent to St Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105 or Masonic Children’s Home, P.O. Box 4183, Macon, Ga. 31208

Brannen-Kennedy Funeral Home, Glennville is in charge of the arrangements.

Comments

comments