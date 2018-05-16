Chapman, Hardwick open their homes

May is graduation season, a time when young adults embark upon a new adventure in life while their parents and loved ones cheer them on. Many graduates will leave the comfort of mom and dad’s home for a college dorm room in the Fall, but others say goodbye to another kind of family – their foster home.

These graduates have been given a future because of the love and support they received from foster parents who invested in their well being when their biological parents would not or could not. In May, through the National Foster Care Month initiative, foster parents and the people who assist them are recognized for the part they play in enhancing the lives of children and youth in foster care.

There are four foster homes and 14 children in care in Evans County, but 13 of those children are placed in homes outside of the county because the local homes are currently supporting children from other counties. (These numbers do not include private agency placements).

Two Claxton foster moms, Cindy Chapman and Melissa Hardwick, have approached fostering as a collaborative effort. They live across the street from each other and provide child care, meal sharing and other assistance for each other when needed. The two single moms even load all the kids up for shared family vacations.

