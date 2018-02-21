Chamber Banquet, Salute to Business and Industry set for Tues.

Best selling author and motivational speaker, Bill Beausay, will keynote this year’s annual Claxton-Evans County Chamber of Commerce Banquet and Salute to Business and Industry on Tuesday, Feb. 27, beginning at 6 p.m. at the Evans County Wildlife Club.

Tickets are on sale now – $25 for individual tickets (in advance) or $35 at the door. Corporate tables are available for parties of eight for $350.

Beausay is the creator of a personal action training system called MindRev Training.

For more on this story, subscribe today! Give us a call at 912-739-2132 or set up your online account at www.claxtonenterprise.com.

Comments

comments