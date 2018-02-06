Carroll S. Edwards, 93, passed away at home on February 5. He was a native of Claxton, where he currently resided, but had previously lived in Prattville, Ala. and Savannah. He served in the United States Navy during World War II. Currently, he was a member of Bay Branch Church. Previously, he was a member, deacon, and chairman of the finance committee of the First Baptist Church in Prattville, Ala., and had previously served as a deacon in the First Baptist Church of Claxton as well as the First Baptist Church of Savannah. He graduated from Georgia Teachers College (now Georgia Southern University) where he was a member of the T Club and he also played baseball. He served as president of the Rotary Club and Jaycees in Claxton. Carroll retired from Union Camp Corporation after 30 years of service during which time he served as industrial relations manager in Savannah and Prattville, Ala. Carroll was predeceased by his parents, Robert C. Edwards and Alethia Smith Edwards; brother, Bob Edwards; first wife, Eugenia Sapp Edwards; and son, Carroll S. Edwards, Jr. Surviving are his wife, Betty D. Edwards of Claxton; sons, Lowell (Rosemary) Warren of Bloomingdale and Randy (Deborah) Warren of Statesboro; step-children, Mellie (Phyllis) NeSmith and Blonnie (Tony) Moncrief, all of Claxton; sister, Alethia Nowell of Augusta and brother, Edgar M. (Patty) Edwards of Hinesville; daughter-in-law, Terresa Edwards of Alabama; as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Friday, Feb. 9, from 9-11 a.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services are Friday, Feb. 9, at 11 a.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Spencer Allen Knight and Eld. Tommy McGee officiating. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to Brewton Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 978, Claxton, Ga. 30417; or Bay Branch Church, 393 Bay Branch Church Rd., Claxton, Ga. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

