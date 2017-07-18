Carolyn Jenkins Durrence, 71, passed away suddenly, July 16, at Memorial Health University. She was a native and lifelong resident of Evans County. She was a member of Bull Creek Baptist Church. Carolyn worked with the Evans County School System for 20 years and then with CVS Pharmacy for 13 years.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Durrence; parents, John and Dollie Jenkins; and brother, Johnny Jenkins.

Surviving are three sons, Jeffrey (Sandy) Durrence of Macon, Jason (Faye) Durrence of Claxton and Jarrod Durrence of Marietta; two sisters, Sandra Gibbs and Marolyn Odom, both of Claxton; nine grandchildren seven great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and an uncle.

Visitation was Tuesday, July 18, from 5-7 p.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 19, at 11 a.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will be in Emmaus (Red Hill) Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Wesley Jenkins, David Nettles, Danny Livingston, Kerry Blocker, Dubby Beasley and Paul Durrence.

Honorary pallbearers will be (The Girls) Bobby Crider, Brenda Haire, Harriett Rice, Janara McCoy, Mary Geoghagen, Fay Sapp, Christie Crider, Carol Crider, Dixie Odom and Linda Rogers.

Remembrances may be sent to Bull Creek Cemetery Fund, 1601 Mittie Strickland Rd., Claxton, Ga. 30417; Emmaus (Red Hill) Cemetery Fund, c/o Edwin Akins, 197 Barrow Bay Rd., Claxton, Ga.; Tippins Family Cemetery Fund; or Evans County C.A.R.E.S., P.O. Box 186, Claxton, Ga. 30417.

Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

