Mr. Carl E. Swain, 86, passed away March 30, at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro. The Candler County native moved to Evans County at the age of 12. He was a Claxton High School graduate and of Baptist faith. After high school, Carl worked at McDougald Motors and the Tos Theater. In the early 1950’s he went to work at Ft. Stewart for the Army Postal Service. From then until retirement he worked at Ft. Lee, Ft. MacPherson, the Pentagon for several years, and Ft. Belvoir in Va., for the third Army division in the Department of Computer Systems and Logistics. Upon retirement in 1988, he moved back to Claxton to be with his family. Mr. Swain is best remembered as a registered genealogist and family historian. He loved working with family and helping to find relatives far and wide. Carl was preceded in death by his parents, William E. and Sallie Roberson Swain; and brothers, John Milton and George Russell Swain. Surviving are one brother and sister-in-law, Danny and Jerry Swain of Claxton; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Monday, April 2, from 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held Monday, April 2, at 2:30 p.m. Burial will be in Antioch Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, 827 Antioch Church Rd., Twin City, Ga. 30471. Remembrances may be made to First Baptist Church, 312 W. Main St., Claxton, Ga. 30417; or a charity of your choice. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Comments

comments