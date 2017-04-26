CARES raises $100K

Children participated in a variety of games and relays during the
annual C.A.R.E.S. Celebration Friday night, April 21.
- Photo by Ben Brinson
Local cancer survivors were recognized at the C.A.R.E.S. Celebration.
Top fundraising team – Southcreek Cattle
Young people played limbo at the Celebration.
Adults participated in the Newlyweds game.
Community Anchors fundraising team
First United Methodist Church fundraising team.
The Claxton Bank fundraising team.
First Baptist Church fundraising team.
Evans County C.A.R.E.S. held the 11th annual celebration on Friday evening, April 21, announcing $100,000 raised this year to support local cancer patients and cancer research efforts. The event was held at the Evans County Wildlife Club.
Since the organization was launched, C.A.R.E.S. …
Photos courtesy of Ben Brinson
