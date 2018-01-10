Car theft results in fatal hit and run

Teenagers stole multiple vehicles, struck one of their own while fleeing Hagan PD

A string of car thefts in Hagan early Friday morning turned deadly when teenage suspects struck and killed one of their own on Firetower Road. In an attempt to flee from Police Chief Dale Kirkland, seventeen-year-old Evans County resident, Arkale Williams, crashed his stolen car and jumped out. When he attempted to run across the roadway, he was hit by a fellow suspect.

Williams was driving the lead…

For more on this story, subscribe today! Give us a call at 912-739-2132 or set up your online account at www.claxtonenterprise.com. This week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise can also be purchased at any local convenience store.

• • •

Comments

comments