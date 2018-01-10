BREAKING NEWS
Car theft results in fatal hit and run

About the author

Newsroom

Advertising

Top News

MLK events set for Monday
MLK events set for Monday

MLK events set for Monday

January 10, 2018
Car theft results in fatal hit and run
Car theft results in fatal hit and run

Car theft results in fatal hit and run

January 10, 2018
Smith Street shooting victim dies
Smith Street shooting victim dies

Smith Street shooting victim dies

January 10, 2018
New mayor pro tem, county chair
New mayor pro tem, county chair

New mayor pro tem, county chair

January 10, 2018
Most snow in Evans last week since 1973 storm
Most snow in Evans last week since 1973 storm

Most snow in Evans last week since 1973 storm

January 10, 2018

Today's Weather

Copyright ©2017 Claxton Enterprise. Design and Development by Mariposa Interactive