Can EMH reverse trend of profit loss?

EMH’s auditor optimistic in presentation of FY16 report

Bert Bennett, CPA with Draffin and Tucker, presented the fiscal year 2016 audit report for Evans Memorial Hospital at a board meeting on Tuesday, March 21. Last year, the firm issued a “going concern” opinion, pointing out EMH’s cash flow problems. Last week, Bennett reported that the opinion had been removed for the current audit report.

“That opinion (going concern) puts the reader on notice that the organization has had cash flow problems. It means there is substantial risk for the organization to stay in its current shape,” Bennett explained. “We are not issuing a going concern opinion. Y’all have gone through a roller coaster the last several years … I think you’ve stabilized those operations.”

By Sarah Gove, Enterprise Editor

By Sarah Gove, Enterprise Editor

