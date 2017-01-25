C.A.R.E.S. raises $27,000 at cook-off

The Veterans Community Center in Claxton was bursting at the seams last Thursday evening, Jan. 19, as locals came out to show their support for the 10th annual C.A.R.E.S. Big Bowl Cook-off. The event helped raise more than $27,000 for local cancer relief efforts and cancer research.

“We had an outstanding crowd, and as the night grew, I heard comments from several people that the crowd was bigger than in years past,” said Larry Anderson, C.A.R.E.S. vice president. “We had a lot of good people, good food and it gave people a chance to fight against a deadly, deadly disease — cancer. Overall, it was great success. We appreciate the community turning out over the years.”

Chefs and cooking teams representing Evans County businesses, government, community organizations and churches squared off in a cooking competition for best tasting stew/gumbo/chowder, soup, chili, dessert and ‘main dish.’

Locals sampled a variety of hearty foods and donated money to the teams with best tasting dishes. All funds raised were collected by C.A.R.E.S. and will be used to benefit locals who have been diagnosed with cancer and their families.

At the end of the evening the winners of the cooking competition were announced as well as the total amount raised and which competitors raised the most funds. Some of the top fundraising teams include: Southcreek Cattle Co./Claxton Poultry – $14,238.85; The Claxton Bank – $3,604.75; Tippins Bank – $2,635; First United Methodist Church – $2,061.50; First Baptist Church – $1,512; Eason’s Chapel- $1,391.25.

Best Tastin’ Chili went to the City of Hagan. Second place was awarded to Claxton Fire Dept. and Evans County Fire Dept. took home third place.

Best Tastin’ Stew/Gumbo/Chowder was awarded to First Baptist Church for their crab stew. Rehoboth Baptist Church took second place with elk stew and NeSmith Chevrolet received third place prize with their chowder.

Claxton Poultry received first place for Best Tastin’ Soup; Daisy United Methodist Church took second place and Evans County Fire Department won third place.

Best Tastin’ Main Dish was awarded to the City of Claxton for oxtail and rice. Board of Education took second place with their macaroni and cheese and Rehoboth Baptist Church received third place for bean salad.

Best Tastin’ Dessert also went to Claxton Poultry. City of Claxton received second place prize and Beta Sigma Phi took third.

Teams that participated were: Antioch Baptist Church, Beta Sigma Phi, Bethany Hospice, Evans Co. Board of Commissioners, Evans County Board of Education, City of Bellville, City of Claxton, City of Hagan, Claxton Fire Dept, Community Anchors, Daisy Methodist Church, Evans Memorial Hospital, Evans County Fire Dept, NeSmith Chevolet, Rehoboth Baptist Church and St. Christopher Catholic Church.

By Ashley Cheney, Staff Writer

