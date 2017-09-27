C.A.R.E.S. donates $65K to research

Approximately 75 people attended the annual Evans County C.A.R.E.S. cancer survivor dinner last Thursday, Sept. 21, at the Parker Family Life Center. The local cancer support organization honored cancer survivors and donated $65,000 to six cancer research groups.

Though the turnout was down slightly from previous years due to a delay in invitations arriving because of an interruption in mail service during Hurricane Irma, C.A.R.E.S. President Bill Callaway says the program was successful. “The crowd was a little bit shorter, but it was because people didn’t get their invitations on time,” he said.

By Sarah Gove, Enterprise Editor – editor@claxtonenterprise.com

