C.A.R.E.S. Cook-off raises $30K

Locals eager for a taste of something warm and hearty to combat the chill outside gathered at the Veterans Community Center in Claxton Thursday evening, Jan. 18, for the annual C.A.R.E.S. Big Bowl Cook-off. The event raised more than $30,000 for local cancer relief efforts and cancer research, approximately $4,000 more than last year’s cook-off.

