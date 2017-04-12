C.A.R.E.S. Celebration set for April 21

The annual C.A.R.E.S. Celebration will commence with a reception for cancer survivors followed by the annual Survivor Walk on Friday, April 21. Photos of survivors and fundraising teams will be taken after the walk. Games for all ages, food and prizes will be ongoing until the Candle Ceremony at 9 p.m. in which the names of loved ones and friends will be read. All candles must be purchased before the ceremony begins for the name to be read. Candles are $5 each. Donation totals for all team members will be announced prior to the breakfast which concludes the event at midnight. C.A.R.E.S. donations assist Evans County citizens with cancer and fund cancer research.

