C.A.R.E.S. raises $100K

Locals gathered at the Evans County Wildlife Club Friday night, April 20, for the annual Evans County C.A.R.E.S. Celebration, an evening of fun, food and games to celebrate all the hard work fundraising teams invest throughout the year.

Nearly 150 people attended the celebration Friday night. “We did over $100,000 again this year. We had good participation at the celebration, lots of games and fun, and everybody seemed to enjoy the celebration,” said C.A.R.E.S. President Bill Callaway.

C.A.R.E.S. (Cancer Association Relief Effort and Support) announced $100,708 has been raised this year in support of local cancer patients and cancer research. Since the organization was launched in 2006, C.A.R.E.S. has raised approximately $1.2M to fight cancer and support Evans County cancer victims. “With 11,000 population [in Evans County], that’s pretty good,” Callaway noted.

As part of the celebration, attendees enjoyed games and food throughout the night. A traditional part of each celebration, local cancer survivors were introduced to the crowd amidst cheers and applause. Cancer survivors, including those not in attendance, are acknowledged either during the opening ceremonies, the survivor dinner or the candlelight ceremony later in the evening.

The event culminated with a breakfast provided by the Bellville Lions Club and then the fundraising total for the year and top fundraising teams were announced.

The top five fundraising teams include: Southcreek Cattle – $31,951; First Methodist Church – $12,722; Union Methodist Church – $9,305; The Claxton Bank – $8,097; First Baptist Church – $7,454.

“We had a lot of volunteers who helped make the celebration and the collection of the funds a success,” Callaway said.

Other fundraising teams include Rehobeth Baptist Church ($6,236), Tippins Bank ($5,711), Community Anchors ($5,494), Evans Memorial Hospital ($2,310), Beta Sigma Phi ($2,199), St. Christopher Catholic Church ($1,794), Eason’s Chapel ($1,254), South Georgia Bank ($1,142), Bethany Hospice ($1,109), St. John Missionary Baptist Church ($1,000), State Farm Insurance ($870), and NeSmith Chevrolet ($556).

C.A.R.E.S. donates 60 percent of funds raised to cancer research. The remaining 40 percent is used to assist cancer patient with the cost of medications and gas to travel for treatments.

Comments

comments