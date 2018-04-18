C.A.R.E.S. Celebration set for Friday

The 12th annual C.A.R.E.S. Celebration is set for this Friday, April 21, from 7 p.m. – midnight at the Evans County Wildlife Club in Hagan. The Cancer Survivor Dinner and Walk will proceed the celebration at 6 p.m.

Featuring games for all ages, food and prizes, the C.A.R.E.S. Celebration is a fun event for the whole family.

A Candle Ceremony honoring those who have battled cancer will be held at 9 p.m. during which the names of loved ones and friends will be read aloud. Candles can be purchased just ahead of the ceremony for $5.

To wrap up the celebration, C.A.R.E.S. fundraising team totals for the year will be announced prior to breakfast at midnight, served by the Bellville Lions Club.

C.A.R.E.S. (Cancer Association Relief Effort and Support) donations assist Evans County citizens battling cancer and also fund cancer research.

