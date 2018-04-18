BREAKING NEWS
C.A.R.E.S. Celebration set for Friday

About the author

Newsroom

Advertising

Top News

Special Olympics Spring Games hosted in Tiger Town
Special Olympics Spring Games hosted in Tiger Town

Special Olympics Spring Games hosted in Tiger Town

April 18, 2018
C.A.R.E.S. Celebration set for Friday
C.A.R.E.S. Celebration set for Friday

C.A.R.E.S. Celebration set for Friday

April 18, 2018
Jenkins, Owens eager to serve
Jenkins, Owens eager to serve

Jenkins, Owens eager to serve

April 18, 2018
City nixes admin. job, gives Branch extra duties
City nixes admin. job, gives Branch extra duties

City nixes admin. job, gives Branch extra duties

April 18, 2018
The Enterprise is hiring!
The Enterprise is hiring!

The Enterprise is hiring!

April 13, 2018

Today's Weather

Copyright ©2017 Claxton Enterprise. Design and Development by Mariposa Interactive