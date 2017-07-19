Burglars strike Evans again

BREAKING: Third Evans County home hit yesterday, July 18. Homeowner offering a $25,000 reward. To report a burglary or suspicious activity, call Evans County Sheriff’s Office at 739-1611.

Thieves targeting guns and jewelry struck Evans County again in another daytime burglary Friday, July 14, on Lex Strickland Road. The theft was reported just before noon.

Sheriff Randall Tippins has cautioned locals to be observant after an ongoing investigation into this string of daytime burglaries in Evans and surrounding counties since May has yielded few leads. Friday’s incident hasn’t furthered investigative leads by much.

The burglary at the McLendon’s home marked the second theft in Evans County. A connected incident on Hwy. 23 in Cobbtown on Thursday, July 13, marked the first time Tattnall County has been hit.

The burglars have stolen jewelry and guns, leaving behind electronics, prescriptions and other items with street value.

Area law enforcement agencies are looking for leads that connect the burglaries.

