Burger King construction set to begin mid-March

Demo of Hillside Apts. is first order of business

Premier Kings, Inc. intends to start demolition of the now vacant Hillside Apartments on N. Duval Street for the construction of a Burger King in mid-March. Typically, their stores are operational 120-150 days after work begins. An Alabama corporation, Premier Kings purchased property on N. Duval Street in December and announced their plans to build a Burger King on the site.

By Sarah Gove, Enterprise Editor

editor@claxtonenterprise.com

