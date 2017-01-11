Brian Todd is new recreation director

Evans County Recreation Commission voted on Monday, Dec. 19, to hire Brian Todd as the new recreation director. Todd steps into the position previously held by longtime director, Danny Swain, who retired in December with the distinction of being the nation’s longest serving recreation director.

The commission voted unanimously to hire Todd last month. Myron Midgett cast his vote via telephone as he was out of the state at the time of the meeting. Fellow member, Matt Todd, abstained because of a familial relation to the new director. Commission members Paula Claxton, Kevin Hendrix and Ken Durrence were all in agreement to hire Todd.

Todd is excited to come home as rec. director

Evans County native Brian Todd has been involved in local recreation dept. programs for years and is excited about the opportunity to return to the area as Evans County Recreation Director. He was offered the position last month and accepted.

“I’ve been involved in rec. department here since I started playing T-ball,” Todd said. “This is the only job I would have left education for.” Todd is currently teaching PE and coaching girls’ basketball at Long County High School. The system has agreed to release Todd from his contract when basketball season concludes in February. For the time being, he’s juggling both jobs.

Todd played rec. ball growing up and started working for the department when he was 16. “Danny [recently retired rec. director] gave me a shot,” he said.

Todd earned a bachelor’s degree in health and kinesiology from Georgia Southern. He began his teaching career in Montgomery County before taking the position in Long.

Todd is looking forward to the opportunity to invest in local youth through recreation programs, noting that his role as recreation director will give him access to larger numbers of young people than coaching does. “Out here it’s just so much bigger – so many more people we can impact,” he said.

By Sarah Gove, Enterprise Editor

