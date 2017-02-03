BOLO: Silver Saturn from hit and run

Evans County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a silver Saturn car in connection with a hit and run on February 2. At approximately 6 a. m. a silver in color vehicle left the roadway in the area of Kennedy Bridge Road and Anderson Church Road, struck another vehicle and a residence and then fled the area. The vehicle sustained major damage to the front passenger side of the auto.

By identifying the parts left at the scene by the damaged vehicle, law enforcement officers believe that the vehicle is a 2008 Saturn Vue, silver in color. It appears that the vehicle was traveling north from Tattnall County, possibly from the Collins area and continued to travel north into Candler or Bulloch County.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Investigator Virgil Deloach at the Evans County Sheriff’s Office at (912)739-1611.

