BOE undecided on fate of old CES bldg.

Board seeks community input: Rezone for specific use or market for multi-use?

Evans County Board of Education members briefly discussed options for the flat-top elementary school building at their monthly meeting on Monday, Aug. 14, and invited the community to attend the board’s work session on Monday, Aug. 28, at 6:30 p.m. at the Claxton High School Cafeteria. The district’s facilities plan, specifically in regards to old school properties, will be the primary discussion topic and the board is seeking community input.

At a public hearing of Claxton’s zoning board last month, the BOE petitioned for a zoning change from R-1 to R-3 (multi-residence) for the seven acre parcel where the old flat-top elementary school building sits off Hwy. 280, but after hearing community opposition to the request, the zoning board tabled the…

By Sarah Gove, Enterprise Editor – editor@claxtonenterprise.com

