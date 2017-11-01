BOE must re-advertise tax history

BOE will re-approve the 14.237 rate on Thursday, November 9

Earlier this week, the Georgia Department of Revenue requested that the Evans County Board of Education re-advertize the current 2017 Tax Digest and Five Year History of Levy to reflect a change in the original board meeting date for setting the 2017 millage rate. The BOE initially advertised the date to set the millage rate as September 11. However, due to Hurricane Irma, this meeting was cancelled and rescheduled for September 28.

The change in date was announced and advertised on a Notice of Property Tax Increase in The Claxton Enterprise, but the DOR requires that the advertisement to announce the change in date be made on the current 2017 Tax Digest and Five Year History of Levy instead of on a Notice of Property Tax Increase.

In addition, the DOR requires the re-advertisement to mirror the original advertisement with the exception of the change in date to set the millage rate.

The Board of Ed. set a 2017 millage rate of 14.237 mills on September 28, but due to the request by the DOR for re-advertisement, the BOE has re-advertised the Current 2017 Tax Digest and Five Year History of Levy in this week’s paper and announced a called board meeting on Thursday, Nov. 9, at 2 p.m. to affirm the millage rate of 14.237 mills.

