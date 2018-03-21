BOE nods to $2.3M budget for CES remodel

School district to receive $1.7M from the state; will utilize $600K in SPLOST $$$

At a meeting last week, the school board voted to approve a budget for renovations at Claxton Elementary School. Work is set to begin in May and be completed in July before students return to class.

The district will earn approximately $1.7 million in state funding for the $2.3 million project. The BOE approved spending SPLOST (special purpose local option sales tax dollars) in the amount of $601,493 to fund the remainder of the renovations.

In order to earn the state funding, the school district had to match at least $218,449. “We would have to spend that regardless in order to maximize the state funding,” said Dr. Marty Waters, school supt. The budget approval includes an additional local share of $383,044, also paid through SPLOST, to complete the project.

By Sarah Gove, Enterprise Editor – editor@claxtonenterprise.com

