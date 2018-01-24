BOE to vote on surplus property

Since December, the Evans County Board of Education has been considering a proposal to surplus five parcels of property – the first step towards sale of the property. The board indicated at a meeting Monday night that they may vote on the matter at their monthly meeting on February 12.

The parcels currently under review for a surplus declaration are as follows:

1. Site of the old Pre-K building on N. College Street (Parcel C03039) — approximately 6 acres

2. Lot on W. Main Street adjoining Hallman & Associates (Parcel C0400800) — .23 acres

3. Lot on Womble Street that adjoins the CHS student parking lot (Parcel C11026) — .26 acres

4. Lot on N. Ralph Street (Parcel C11027) — .52 acres

5. Lot on N. Ralph Street (Parcel C11028) — .26 acres

For more on this story, subscribe today! Give us a call at 912-739-2132 or set up your online account at www.claxtonenterprise.com. This week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise can also be purchased at any local convenience store.

• • •

Comments

comments