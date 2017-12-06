BOE approves 1.5% employee supplement

Evans County teachers and school staff will receive a 1.5 percent local supplement in December, a cost of approximately $148,000 to the district. The supplement, calculated on employees’ base salaries, was approved by the Board of Education at a work session meeting last week.

The one-time supplement accompanies a longevity stipend, ranging from $100 – $500 per employee and based on years of experience, already factored into the district budget for FY18. The district budgeted $147,000 for the longevity stipend this year, but the payout is only estimated to cost the system $57,000.

Alison Boatright, executive director of finance, facilities and operations, said Thursday that the total payout for both the supplement and stipend is $205,000.

By Sarah Gove, Enterprise Editor – editor@claxtonenterprise.com

