BOE adopts mill rate less than proposed, more than rollback

BREAKING: Following the fourth and final public tax hearing this morning (Thursday, Sept. 28) at 11:30 a.m., the Evans County Board of Education voted to adopt a 2017 millage rate of 14.237 mills which will result in the same net tax collections to the school district as last year rather than an additional $36,794 as the previously proposed rate of 14.399 mills would have accrued in net taxes levied.

(The proposed 14.399 mill rate would have maintained the same 2016 rate, but collections would have increased 5.17 percent due to an increase in county property values this year).

See next week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise for the full story.

