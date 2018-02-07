BOC must decide on possible conflict in dual EMA positions

GEMA rep speaks to county officials about local vacancy

At a workshop last week, Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA) Field Operations Director Chuck Ray informed Evans County Board of Commissioners the State had no issue with a seated county commissioner serving as the EMA director, but he strongly advised the board to seek legal counsel as to any potential conflict of interest.

“With regards to the emergency management act of Georgia, we do not have an issue with a commissioner serving as an EMA director,” Ray said. “It’s up to the county to determine whether or not there is going to be a conflict of interest.”

“When you get into the operation of emergency management and you start dealing with contracts and some other things that come about during recovery, the possibility is there for a conflict of interest,” Ray continued.

“It is my recommendation that no Evans County Commissioner should be appointed as the EMA Director for Evans County,” – Jay Swindell, county attorney.

Sarah Gove, Enterprise Editor – editor@claxtonenterprise.com

