BOC grants 3 percent raise for county employees

Last week, Evans County Board of Commissioners approved a 2 percent cost of living adjustment (COLA) and a 1 percent raise for all full-time and part-time county employees. The 3 percent pay increase, totaling $55,000 in additional annual expense to Evans County, will be instituted next pay period.

Following an executive session, Commissioner Brian Croft made the motion to grant the raises and Commissioner Del Beasley seconded the motion. It was unanimously approved.

One road department employee received an additional 3 percent raise because he was hired days after last year’s raise was instituted. The raise will bring him up to the same rate as other county employees.

The raise does not apply to contract employees such as the county administrator and county attorney. State appointed individuals and elected officials will not receive the raise either.

By Sarah Gove, Enterprise Editor – editor@claxtonenterprise.com

