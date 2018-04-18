Jenkins, Owens eager to serve

Lewis unopposed for Dist. One seat, takes Del Beasley’s place

In preparation for the May primary election, The Claxton Enterprise posed the same five questions to Wesley Jenkins and Vernon Owens. Both men are running for the Evans County Board of Commissioners’ District Five seat, and neither have served previously on the BOC.

The District Five seat is currently held by Commissioner Gary Bell, but Bell will not seek re-election in May. Jenkins or Owens will take office in January 2019.

Jenkins, an Evans County native, is married to Pam Jenkins. The couple have two children, Ben and Kasie. Jenkins is retired from 30 years with the Georgia Dept. of Transportation.

Owens and his wife, Delores, have one daughter. He is retired from 30 years with Georgia Forestry and currently works as the Claxton-Evans County Airport Manager. Owens served 16 years as mayor in Hagan and a decade on the council. Currently, Owens serves as Hagan’ representative on the fire council that oversees Evans County Fire Dept.

Questions posed to Jenkins and Owens:

1. Why are you seeking this office?

2. What do you see as the primary need in your district?

3. What do you think about the current state of road maintenance in the county? Any ideas for improvement?

4. As a commissioner, what ideas do you have for promoting economic development/growth in Evans County?

5. What, in your opinion, is the most important service Evans County offers its citizens and why?

To read Jenkins and Owens responses subscribe today! Give us a call at 912-739-2132 or set up your online account at www.claxtonenterprise.com. This week’s edition is also available at any local convenience store.

Comments

comments