BOC awards $1.9M bid for resurfacing

Low bid is 20 percent more than original estimate

Earlier this month, Evans County Board of Commissioners awarded a resurfacing contract for nearly 14 miles of county road to low bidder, Everett Dykes Grassing Co. Inc., in the amount of $1,995,662.50. Work should start after the new year. Deloach Church Road is the first road on the project band to be resurfaced.

Typically, Evans County Road Dept. handles prep work for resurfacing and paving projects, but Everett Dykes’ bid includes all of the resurfacing work from start to finish. County Administrator Casey Burkhalter reported that the low bid came in approximately 20 percent higher than he had previously calculated as if the county had handled preparations for the project. The original project estimate was $1,660,333.

By Sarah Gove, Enterprise Editor – editor@claxtonenterprise.com

