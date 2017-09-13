BOC amends FY18 budget

County cuts expenses 1.46 percent

Last week, Evans County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution to amend the county’s fiscal year 2018 budget by cutting general fund expenditures by 1.46 percent, approximately $65,000.

In June, commissioners approved a $6.5 million operating budget for FY18, and in August, the BOC approved a 3 percent raise (2 percent cost of living adjustment and 1 percent raise) to all part-time and full-time county employees, totaling $55,000 in additional annual expense to the county.

Sarah Gove, Editor – editor@claxtonenterprise.com

