BOC adopts $6.5M operating budget

Following a second public hearing on the proposed budget for fiscal year 2018 on Thursday, June 22, Evans County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution to adopt a total operating budget of $6.5 million with no anticipated deficit.

The approved budget includes all general fund revenues and expenditures, all enterprise funds such as EMS, fire service and the county landfill fund and special accounts such as the DATE fund (Drug, Alcohol, Tobacco Education) that are earmarked for a specific purpose.

