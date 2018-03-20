Bobby Alton McCoy, 76, passed away Monday, March 19 at his residence. The Bulloch County native resided in Bellville for the past 55 years. He was a member of the class of 1959 of Southeast Bulloch High School. He was an automotive mechanic who owned and operated McCoy Auto Parts and Garage in Bellville. He currently served as a councilmember of the City of Bellville. Bobby was an avid fan of the Ford Motor Company and NASCAR. He enjoyed the outdoors, restoring mowers, tractors, vintage trucks and woodworking. He was a member of the Bellville United Methodist Church and attended the First United Methodist Church of Claxton. He was predeceased by his parents, Alton and Mary McCoy; and brothers, Billy and Donnie McCoy. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Janara Blalock McCoy; sons and daughter in-law, Darin and Anita McCoy and Jody (Lesi) McCoy, all of Bellville; two brothers, Ricky and Terry McCoy of Pembroke; three sisters, Patty Lanier and Annette Bacon of Pembroke and Ruth Bacon of Blackshear; three grandchildren, Lyndi, Olivia Grace and Wyatt McCoy.; step-grandchildren, Evan Waters and Jennifer S. Sapp; and step-great-granddaughter, Molly Bradley. Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 21, at 1:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Claxton with funeral services to follow at 3 p.m. Burial will be in Canoochee Church Cemetery in Evans County. Remembrances may be sent to First United Methodist Church of Claxton, P.O. Box 546, Claxton, Ga. 30417, Bellville United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 159 Bellville, Ga. 30414, Ferst Foundation for Childhood Literacy, 302 W. Railroad Ave., Claxton, Ga. 30417 or Bethany Hospice, 107 S. Duval Street, Claxton, Ga. 30417.

Comments

comments