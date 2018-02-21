Black History Prog. set for Sunday

Mitchell to autograph copies of short story collection featuring residents of The Level

In honor of Black History Month, the Evans County Afro-American Society will host a program on Sunday, Feb. 25, at the Evans County Community Center on Church Street at 4 p.m. The historically focused program will highlight pioneer African American families who lived on The Level and in the community of Hagan.

Jenefer Ford Clark, a descendant of Peter Hagan, one of the patriarchs of the Level community, will be the keynote speaker, and Alan Kennedy, a descendant of Luke and Penny Kennedy, will serve as the master of ceremony.

Local author, Chloe Mitchell, has recently published a collection of short stories titled, “The Long Days of Summer in Evans County, Georgia,” that features citizens of the Level community, a rural farming community thought to be located below Bull Creek, south of Hagan, down to Bay Branch Church Road.

For more on this story, subscribe today! Give us a call at 912-739-2132 or set up your online account at www.claxtonenterprise.com.

By Sarah Gove, Enterprise Editor – editor@claxtonenterprise.com

Comments

comments