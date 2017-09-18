Betty Garrett Durrence, 87, passed away Friday, Sept. 15, at Augusta University Medical Center. She was born May 18, 1930 in Florence, S.C and lived in Glennville since 1949. She was a graduate of Lake City High School in Lake City, S.C. where she was the valedictorian of the class of 1947. She was a graduate of Georgia Southern Teachers College now Georgia Southern University. She taught School in Chatham and Tattnall County public schools for 16 years, retiring in 1995 from Pinewood Christian Academy after 25 years of teaching. She was a member of Harmony United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Melton Durrence.

She is survived by, son, James M. “Jimmy” (Samantha) Durrence of Glennville, sisters, Dorothy Murphy of Weaverville, N.C.; Frederica Cameron of Coward, S.C.; grandchildren, Jamey (Amber) Durrence, Layla (Chandler) Weaver; step-grandchildren, Kaitlin (Will) Phillips and Blake Hughes; great-grandchildren, MiKaley and Banks Durrence, Ella Weaver; step-great-grandchild, Reese Phillips; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Sept. 18, at Harmony United Methodist Church with Rev. Ramon Hernandez and Dr. Tab Smith officiating. Burial will be in the Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Pinewood Christian Academy, P.O. Box 7, Bellville, Ga. 30414 or Harmony United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1119, Glennville, Ga. 30427.

Pallbearers will be Mike Durrence, Merriell Durrence, Barney Durrence, Chandler Weaver, Herschel Durrence and Drew Thomas.

Brannen Kennedy Funeral Home of Glennville is in charge of the arrangements.

Comments

comments