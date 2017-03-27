Benny Todd, 63, passed away March 26, at Evans Memorial Hospital ER. The Evans County native was a 1973 graduate of Claxton High School. He worked and retired from Evans Memorial Hospital after 30 years employment. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed collecting antique cars and guns, but mostly he enjoyed hunting and fishing with his grandchildren.

Benny was preceded in death by his parents, H.C. (Babe) and Melba Todd.

Surviving are his wife, Joyce Todd of Hagan; one son, Ben (Crystal) Todd of Glennville; one daughter, Shelley Todd Kicklighter of Claxton; one brother, Jimmy (Peggy) Todd of Hagan; two sisters, Syble (James Elton) Lanier of Nevils and Judy Johns (James Brown) of Twin City; three grandchildren, Presley Selestok, Gentry Kicklighter and Gage Todd; several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Wednesday, March 29, from 9:30 – 11 a.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 29, at 11 a.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Andrew Nelms officiating.

Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Shane Todd, Curtis DeLoach, Joey Amerson, Andy, Allen and Ashley Sikes.

Remembrances may be made to Evans County C.A.R.E.S., P. O. Box 186, Claxton, Ga. 30417; or Brewton Cemetery, P.O. Box 978, Claxton, Ga. 30417.

Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

