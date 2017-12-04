Sally Todd Anderson, 83, of Savannah died Sunday, Dec. 3 at Hospice Savannah surrounded by her family and friends. A native of Reidsville, she was the daughter of David Melton Todd and Marie Johnson Todd. She was preceded in death by her parents, five sisters, and five brothers. She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She enjoyed fishing, camping, cooking and spending time with her family. Mrs. Sally was a dedicated member of Rome Primitive Baptist Church in Collins. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Iley Donald Anderson; her children, Iley David Anderson, Sr. (Laura) of Reidsville, Hal Dexter Anderson (Kay) of Savannah, and Timothy Donald Anderson of Savannah; five grandchildren, Iley David Anderson, Jr. (Angel), Michelle Anderson-Lands (Shawn), Heather Anderson Dykes (Will), Ashley Paige Anderson Prather (Alex), Ryan Todd Anderson; five greatgrandchildren, Dylan Gravley, Maddison Holder, Ansley Dykes, Hunter Anderson and Ashton Dykes; and several nieces and nephews. Savannah Visitation: The family will receive friends Tuesday from 5-7pm at Central Christian Church located at 6810 Skidaway Road. Reidsville Visitation: The family will receive friends Wednesday, December 6, 2017 beginning at 11:00am with the funeral services starting at 12:00pm from the Chapel of Low Country Cremation and Burial. Interment will follow in the Reidsville City Cemetery. Low Country Cremation and Burial is serving the family of Mrs. Sally Todd Anderson.

