Benjamin promoted to Hagan PD chief

Andy Benjamin, a member of the Hagan Police Department for about three years, was hired as the town’s full-time chief last week. Mayor Matt Blocker and members of the city council met for about a half hour in closed session on February 6, before announcing that Benjamin would fill the post vacated by former Chief Dale Kirkland.

Benjamin, who will be 28 next month, has some 10 years experience in law enforcement. He has served with both the Reidsville Police Department and the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the city of Vidalia Police Department. He completed required law enforcement training in 2010.

By Mickey Peace, Enterprise Publisher – mpeace@claxtonenterprise.com

