Benjamin drops from council race

Claxton councilman endorses Herbert Lewis for the seat

Claxton City Councilman Robert Benjamin (Dist. One) announced yesterday that, for health reasons, he won’t seek reelection in November. Benjamin requalified for his seat last month, but is facing surgery prior to the election.

Herbert Lewis and Joy Freeman also qualified to run against Benjamin. Benjamin is endorsing Lewis in the election. “He’s retired from the military and has the discipline to make the right vote,” Benjamin said.

Elections will be held November 7.

