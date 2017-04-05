Beloved Pinewood coach dies in wreck

Sumner was on his way to a school golf tournament

Pinewood Christian Academy Head Golf Coach Chuck Sumner was killed in a single-vehicle wreck on Hwy. 152 in Toombs County Saturday at approximately 7:15 a.m. Sumner was on his way to meet up with Pinewood golfers at a tournament in Vidalia.

According to a statement from Toombs County Sheriff Alvie Kight, Sumner was headed south on Hwy. 152 when he ran off the roadway and through the fence of Joe Kennedy State Farm and came to an uncontrolled stop in a field.

Sumner was deceased when officers arrived on the scene. The investigation is ongoing and no information as to the cause of the wreck has been released at this time. Toombs County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol are in charge of the investigation.

“As to what happened, no one knows,” said Pinewood Headmaster Clay Hill.

By Sarah Gove, Enterprise Editor

editor@claxtonenterprise.com

For more on this story, subscribe today! Give us a call at 912-739-2132 or set up your online account at www.claxtonenterprise.com. This week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise can also be purchased at any local convenience store.

Comments

comments