Bell asks BOC to apologize to Hallman

Commissioners didn’t second Bell’s motion to write a letter

At a called meeting to approve the county budget for fiscal year 2018 last week, Commissioner Gary Bell asked the board to write a letter of apology to State Court Judge Ron Hallman for comments made about Hallman’s job duties during a budget workshop last month. Bell’s motion died for lack of a second so no letter will be written.

