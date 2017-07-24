Barbara Driver Kennedy, wife of John Delano Kennedy of Claxton, died Saturday July 22, at Evans Memorial Hospital. She was born in Brantley County, Ga. on April 6, 1934 and was the daughter of the late Glynn and Myrtle Driver.

She was a retired teacher and had taught 35 years in Collins, Jesup and Claxton and retired from the Evans County Board of Education. She attended Georgia Southern University and received a B.S. in Music Education and English at Georgia State College for Women, Georgia Southern College, and the University of Georgia. She also received an MST in Music Education, Education Specialist in Music Education, Masters in Education in English, and Education Specialist in English from Georgia Southern University.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Lola Jean Driver Rogers.

Surviving are her husband, John D. Kennedy of Claxton; three daughters and sons-in-law, Karey and Tracey Hathcock of Brunswick, Jon Ann and Victor Love of Claxton and Patricia and Scott Anderson of Navarre, Fls.; seven grandchildren, Glynn Stivender (Heather), John Hathcock, Kelly Stivender, Robert Anderson (Alexiz), Rebecca Stivender, Daniel Anderson and Russell Love.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 25, at 10 a.m., at Union United Methodist Church with Rev. Dr. O.H. “Tab” Smith, Jr. officiating.

Burial will be in the Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends after the burial.

Active pallbearers will be grandchildren and nephew, Hinton DeLoach.

Memorials may be sent to Union United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 893, Claxton, Ga. 30417.

Hodges-Moore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Comments

comments