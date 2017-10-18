Baggett honored Sunday

A memorial ceremony and plaque dedication to honor Town Marshal William A Baggett, Claxton’s first (and only) officer killed in the line of duty in 1910, was held Sunday at City Hall. A good crowd attended the event, including nine members of Baggett’s family.

Mayor Terry Branch welcomed the crowd and introduced the Baggett family in attendance. John Edwards, local resident with a law enforcement career spanning 30 years, was the keynote speaker for the event. Edwards retired as the Special Agent in Charge of Statesboro’s GBI field office in 2008.

Edwards spoke of the transition and danger that vehicles posed at the turn of the century in an environment of a train depot, dirt roads, horses, buggies and pedestrians in early Claxton.

By Sarah Gove, Enterprise Editor – editor@claxtonenterprise.com

