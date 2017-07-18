Avis Ball Hagan, the second of seven children, was born to the late Theodore and Beulah Holland Ball on October 19, 1917, in Evans County. She accepted Christ at an early age and joined Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church in Groveland. A faithful church member, Sister Hagan was the secretary for many years before retiring from that position.

She was a witty person who loved to keep her brain active and worked on crossword puzzles daily for many years. Never too old for a new hobby, she started playing mind games on the computer at the age of 86 and sent emails to family and friends. She also loved to read and discuss the scriptures.

Sister Hagan received her early education at Dorchester Academy, McIntosh, Ga.; a bachelor’s degree from Savannah State College; and a master’s degree in elementary education from Tuskegee Institute in Tuskegee, Al.

On May 8, 1948, she married Booker T. Hagan. Together they had three children: Brenda, Anthony, and Janice.

Sister Hagan taught 41 years in Evans County Public Schools. She was an active community leader, an election poll worker, and a proud member of the Sweet Evening Breeze #269 Order of Eastern Stars, Georgia Retired Teachers Association, and the Jolly 12 Christmas Savings Club.

In July 2009, Avis and Booker T. moved to Arbor Terrace at Cascade Assisted Living Facility in Atlanta to be closer to their children. After a short stay at Emory University Midtown Hospital in Atlanta, Sister Hagan was called home at 5:04 p.m. on July 12, 2017, at Visiting Nurse Hospice.

Sister Hagan was preceded in death by her husband, Booker T. Hagan of Atlanta; daughter, Janice Hagan Hodges of Los Angeles, Calif., and all but one of her siblings, Ludelia, Ollie, Richard, Joe, Harden, Ovedia, Thaddeus and Milla.

She leaves to cherish her memories a loving daughter, Dr. Brenda Malik (Dr. Rasool) and an attentive son, Anthony Hagan (Merkle Ann) of Atlanta; a son-in-law, Ronald Hodges of Dallas, Texas; eight grandchildren, Ligiea “Gigi” Hagan, Dr. Ishan Malik, Fatima Malik Griggs (Charles), Anthony Hagan, Jr. (Pauletta), Samira Malik Turner (Corey), Rasool “Dawan” Malik II (Shaniece), and Ashley Hagan Johnson (Keith) of Atlanta and Winston Hodges of Los Angles, Calif.; seven great-grandchildren, Naima Griggs, Denzel Hagan, Charles Griggs, IV, Rasool Dawan Malik, III, Maxwell Hagan, Langston Hagan, and Maia Turner of Atlanta; one sister, Gwendolyn Ball Cooper of Dothan, Ala.; one sister-in-law, Minnie Bryant (Lorenzo) of Savannah; a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held Friday, July 21, at Harper Funeral Home Chapel, from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. The wake ceremony will follow from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 22, at 1 p.m. at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church in Groveland.

Burial will be at Historic Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery in Claxton.

