AT&T line cut at City water treatment facility

Phone, internet service out all day Monday, May 7

Contractors for the City of Claxton inadvertently cut a fiber optic AT&T line buried underground at the city’s wastewater treatment plant Monday morning. The cut resulted in an outage of service for local AT&T customers and users as far away as Hazlehurst, Mayor Terry Branch reported. While constructing an access road for pending wastewater treatment plant renovations, contractors pushed over some trees and the roots pulled up a fiber optic line. AT&T servicemen and the contractors worked until midnight to locate and repair the cut line.

