Armando C. Perez, age 64, passed away Saturday, Dec. 30 at Candler Hospital in Savanah. The Philippines native had lived in Statesboro many years before moving to Claxton several years ago. He had worked for many years at Walmart Distribution Center and Claxton Poultry. Armando loved to go to auctions and yard sales. He attended St. Mathew’s Catholic Church in Statesboro. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Janette Perez of Claxton; his mother, Lourdes Perez of San Diego, Calif.; children, Michaella Perez (Roger), Raphaela Perez, and A-Jay Perez, all of Claxton. The family will receive friends on Friday, Jan. 5, from the Chapel of Low Country Cremation and Burial in Reidsville from 1 to 7 p.m. Low Country Cremation and Burial is serving the Perez family. www.bradleybanderson.com.

