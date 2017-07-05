Archive Trivia!

QUESTION: In what 1951 edition did a taxi cab service list their day and night telephone numbers and what was their slogan? Find the answer to July’s monthly trivia question in our online archives and enter to win a free subscription for yourself or a friend!

Trivia rules: The answer to our monthly trivia can be found in our online archives. Utilizing the online archives, participants must find the answer and note the newspaper edition in which it appeared. Answers can be emailed to editor@claxtonenterprise.com or called in to 739-2132. The Enterprise will draw a winner’s name. The person will receive a free six-month subscription to The Claxton Enterprise.

Comments

comments