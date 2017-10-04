Archive Trivia!

QUESTION: What did Jack Majors study at university in 1948 before coming to work at The Enterprise? Find the answer to our monthly trivia question in The Claxton Enterprise online archives and enter to win a free subscription for yourself or a friend!

Trivia rules: The answer to our monthly trivia can be found in our online archives. Utilizing the online archives, participants must find the answer and note the newspaper edition in which it appeared. Answers can be emailed to editor@claxtonenterprise.com or called in to 739-2132. The Enterprise will draw a winner’s name. The person will receive a free 12-month subscription to The Claxton Enterprise.

Comments

comments