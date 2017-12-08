Anthony Hubert Lee (65) beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, completed his life’s journey and entered into God’s eternal kingdom on Sunday, December 3, 2017. Anthony was born in Statesboro, Georgia on June 20, 1952 and was raised in the Black Creek area by his parents, Hubert and Virginia Lee.

Anthony was a lifelong resident of North Bryan County. He was a 1970 Honor graduate of Bryan County High School and later graduated with honors from Georgia Southern University with a Bachelor of Arts in History. Anthony served his country in the Air National Guard for six years. He began his lifelong career in the glass industry as a young man working with his father and later joined him as partner in the family business. Anthony owned and operated Lee’s Glass and Supply for the past 20 years.

Anthony met and married the love of his life, Betty Jean Bridges of Savannah, in 1974. They made their home in the Lanier community and were blessed with two beautiful daughters, Cheri Louise and Julie Ann. A great joy in Anthony’s life came with the addition of sons-in-law Mark Alderman and Garrett Shurling, who became not only family, but also friends.

The title of “Pappy” was given to Anthony with the birth of his first granddaughter, Lorin Virginia Alderman. Then came granddaughter number two, Eleana Reagan Alderman, followed by granddaughter number three, Madelyn Kendall Shurling, a few years later. Pappy was elated with these three sweet girls, but his life became even more blessed with the birth of his two grandsons, William Garrett Shurling IV and Emmett Lee Alderman. Pappy was a daily presence in the lives of his grandchildren and cherished each moment he shared with them.

Anthony served the Lord faithfully all of his life and always put God first in all that he did. He was a devoted member of First Baptist Church of Pembroke for the past ten years, where he served as an Usher. Prior to that, Anthony was a lifelong member of Ellabell Methodist Church, where he served as the church treasurer. A guiding scripture for his life came from Micah 6:8, “He has shown You, O Man, What is Good; and What Does the Lord require of You but to do Justly, to Love Mercy, and to walk humbly with Your God?” Anthony’s life was filled with laughter and joy and he was known for his love of pulling pranks on family and friends. He loved to joke and inherited a dry wit from his Granddaddy, Frank Hendry. Anthony enjoyed a love of all things chocolate, especially Hershey’s. Some of his favorite hobbies included woodworking, camping, and riding motorcycles.

Anthony was preceded in death by his parents, Hubert and Virginia Lee, and his sister, Glennis Lee Powers. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Betty Bridges Lee, his children, Cheri and Mark Alderman and Julie and Garrett Shurling, and his five beloved grandchildren. Anthony also has one surviving sister, Iris Lee Sims and her husband Dale, sister-in-law Geraldine Saxon and her husband Randy, and sister-in-law Tabitha Heape and her husband Mark. He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews, cousins, and one aunt, Glenda Hendry Carter.

Anthony was a man of integrity and his word was his bond. Truly it can be said that Anthony served the Lord all the days of his life and at his homegoing, heard the following words from Matthew 25:21, “Well Done My Good and Faithful Servant.”

The family will receive friends at visitation on Wednesday, December 6 from 5:00pm-8:00pm at Flanders Morrison Funeral Home & Crematory in Pembroke.

Funeral services for Anthony will be held at 2:00pm on Thursday, December 7 at the First Baptist Church of Pembroke.

Burial will follow at Ellabell United Methodist Church.

In honor of Anthony’s five healthy grandchildren, remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

To sign the online register, please visit www.flandersmorrisonfuneralhome.com.

Flanders Morrison Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Anthony Hubert Lee.

