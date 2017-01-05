Anne Kennedy DeLoach, 87, died Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016 at her home.

The widow of the late Judge Harry R. DeLoach lived most of her life in Claxton. She was the daughter of the late James Hinton and Lera Burroughs Kennedy. She spent many years as a homemaker before going to work at the Tippins Bank. She worked a number of years alongside her husband, Judge Harry R. DeLoach, in his office assisting him with legal matters and doing tax work. She concluded her work career as the Evans County Voter Registrar.

During the formative years of her children she was very active in their school activities to include 4H, band, football, basketball, church trips and etc. Mrs. DeLoach was a member of the First Methodist Church of Claxton where she taught adult Sunday school classes, served on the bereavement meal committee, and was the acolyte training program coordinator.

Survivors are one son and daughter-in-law, Hinton DeLoach, “Michelle”, of Claxton. Two daughters and sons-in -law, Barbara D. Petrea, “Lewis” of Claxton and Betty D. Hodges, “J. Bird” of Statesboro. Three grandchildren Jay Hodges “Summer”, Lindsey Johnson “Danny” and Cal DeLoach; Five great-grandchildren, Audrey Anne Hodges, Brannen Bird Hodges, Addie Bowen Hodges, Jaydon McDaniel and Daylin Walden. Three brothers Jimmy H. Kennedy of Reidsville, John D. Kennedy of Claxton, and Jerry Kennedy of Pelham, Ga.

Graveside services for Mrs. DeLoach were held Saturday, Dec. 24, at 11 a.m. at the Bay Branch Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Evans County.

Visitation was held from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour at Bay Branch.

Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 546, Claxton, Ga. 30417 or the Bay Branch Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 393 Bay Branch Church Road, Claxton, Ga. 30417.

The family would like to thank Debbie Griffin and Dot Miller for their many years of excellent care and help that they gave to Mrs. DeLoach.

Hodges-Moore Funeral Home of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.

